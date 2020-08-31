MMRDA seeking contractors for Metro 2B’s pending work

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is now looking for a contractor to carry out the balance job of Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale). The work includes the construction of elevated viaduct and 10 elevated stations --ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra, Income Tax office and ILFS. The scope of work excludes architectural finishing and pre-engineered steel roof structure of the stations.

According to MMRDA, the estimated cost of the work is Rs 1167.75 crore, excluding the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The authority has arranged a pre-bid meeting with the interested contractors on September 10 at 11am. The final date of bid submission is October 10 up to 6pm. The selected contractor will get 30 months to complete the work .

The 23.5-km long metro corridor 2B will have a total 22 stations. The expected daily ridership on this line is 8.099 lakh in 2021.

The corridor will have interchange available at DN Nagar on Metro Line One, at Bandra (Suburban), ITO junction (Metro Line 3), Kurla East (Suburban & Metro Line 4), Chembur (Monorail) and Mankhurd (Suburban, CST-Panvel fast corridor, Mumbai–Navi Mumbai Airport fast corridor.