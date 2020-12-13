MMRDA plans Rs 13-cr works on Western Express Highway to prevent landslide

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed about Rs 13 crore mitigation and stabilisation work of Bandongari Hill (Kandivali) on the Western Express Highway (WEH) to prevent it from landslide accidents.

It has recently floated tender inviting interested agencies for carrying out the work in nine months which may extend to monsoon season as well. A pre-bid meeting has also been arranged on December 23 and agencies can submit applications between December 14, 2020 and January 1, 2021 till 6pm.

According to MMRDA official, a new slope wall will be built adjacent to the hill to protect the area from erosion and landslide. Furthermore, the newly built wall will have a system for rainwater seepage and drainage gallery for easy flow of water besides other preventive measures to take care of the hill especially during the monsoon season. The measures have been initiated by MMRDA on recommendations of experts from IIT-Bombay.

On August 24, there was a major landslide on the Western Express Highway near Kandivali due to heavy rains affecting traffic movement. Though there was no casualty or injury in the landslide, traffic remained affected for a few days after the incident.

This forced the authorities come up with a plan to put up a wall to protect the road and motorists from the possible landslide during the monsoon seasons.