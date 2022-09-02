MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane |

Mumbai: A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official was arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said.

The accused, Shivraj Pawar, 33, is attached to the MMRDA’s Thane sub regional office as deputy planner, he said. “He had demanded Rs 24,000 for issuing land zonecertificates to two persons. He was held in a trap in his Thane office."