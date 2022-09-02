e-Paper Get App

MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane

The accused, Shivraj Pawar, 33, is attached to the MMRDA’s Thane sub regional office as deputy planner

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 08:31 AM IST
article-image
MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane |

Mumbai: A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official was arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged bribery, an official said.

The accused, Shivraj Pawar, 33, is attached to the MMRDA’s Thane sub regional office as deputy planner, he said. “He had demanded Rs 24,000 for issuing land zonecertificates to two persons. He was held in a trap in his Thane office."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

Ganeshotsav 2022: CM Eknath Shinde visits Thackeray’s top aide Milind Narvekar on Chaturthi

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident booked for uploading communal video; no arrests made

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident booked for uploading communal video; no arrests made

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

Mumbai updates: GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh idol adorned with 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver

MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane

MMRDA official held for bribery by ACB in Thane

Masturbating in public sufficient to infer sexual intent, says Mumbai court

Masturbating in public sufficient to infer sexual intent, says Mumbai court