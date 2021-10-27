MMRDA casts first pile cap in Kasheli Creek of Metro Line 5

In the latest development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) undertaking the Metro Line 5 (Thane -Bhiwandi- Kalyan) attained a significant milestone. It cast the first pile cap in Kasheli Creek.

According to the MMRDA, for carrying out the pile cap casting work, it obtained a no- objection certificate from MMB & IWAI for mobilization of advanced machinery and commencement of works in a short period. The total length of the Metro viaduct crossing the Kasheli Creek is 550m. The viaduct consists of 13 piers, out of which nine piers are inside the creek and the remaining five on land.

Furthermore, MMRDA started the casting of the first set of Pile Cap on the creek; temporary platforms were made, reinforcement fixing etc., was done, which was extremely challenging.

This said metro line 5 is 24.9 km long, which will offer a faster, efficient & safe commuting experience to travellers on this route once commissioned. It will provide interconnectivity among the ongoing Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali), the proposed Metro Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja), and the existing Central Railway.

The Metro Line 5 will reduce current travel time between 50% and 75%. The project has been divided into two phases. Phase 1 is from Thane to Bhiwandi, while phase 2 is from Bhiwandi to Kalyan, comprising a total of 15 elevated stations.

The Phase 1 Project started in September 2019 and is expected to complete by October 2024. The Metro Line 5 daily ridership will be 3.025 lakhs as per the MMRDA.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:30 AM IST