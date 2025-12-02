 MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension To Cut South Mumbai–Thane Travel Time To 30 Minutes
MMRDA Begins Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension To Cut South Mumbai–Thane Travel Time To 30 Minutes

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Eastern Freeway | X

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has commenced construction of the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, a 13.9 km fully elevated, six-lane high-speed corridor designed to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to just 25–30 minutes. The project is expected to ease daily congestion along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), one of the city’s busiest arterial routes serving lakhs of commuters every day.

Key Connectivity and Route Links

The new corridor will run from Anand Nagar, Thane, to Chheda Nagar, Chembur, with critical links at Mulund, Airoli, JVLR, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Mankhurd, and Ghatkopar.

In Thane, it will merge seamlessly with the Anand Nagar–Saket Elevated Road near the erstwhile Mulund Octroi Naka, creating a continuous high-speed route.

It will also offer onward connectivity to the Samruddhi Expressway, MMRDA said in a press release.

Commuter Benefits and Environmental Impact

Once completed, the project will significantly improve traffic flow, reduce emissions, and provide a faster, more reliable, and greener commute across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The corridor is also expected to boost economic activity throughout the region.

Green Cover Protection Measures

As part of its commitment to sustainable development and after consultations with experts and environmental activists MMRDA realigned the Vikhroli–Ghatkopar stretch to protect 127 Pink Trumpet trees.
A total of 4,175 new trees will be planted as compensatory green cover.

