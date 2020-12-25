MMRC does 100% excavation of scissor crossover via NATM tech

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) undertaking that is working on the Metro 3 (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ) has completed 100 per cent excavation work of scissor crossover NATM tunnel in Package 6 at Sahar Road metro station. It took 498 days to finish the excavation of the 227-metre-long tunnel, said an MMRC official.

The scissor crossover enables smooth movement of metro trains on curves. It facilitates easy movement of rakes in the depot. Around 60 per cent of the civil work of the Metro 3 corridor is finished. Nearly 80 per cent tunnelling work of the 33.5-km long underground corridor is done. With 17 tunnel boring machines (TBM) the underground work is going on. The scissor crossover tunnel was excavated using the NATM technology

On the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, the construction of all slabs of the three stations -- Marol Naka, MIDC and SEEPZ Station has been completed. The construction work includes all four slabs – base slab, concourse slab, mezzanine slab and roof slab.

The Marol Naka station is being constructed with the NATM method (New Austrian Tunnelling Method) and will have four Entry-Exit points. The SEEPZ and MIDC stations are being constructed by employing cut and cover methods and will have four and three Entry-Exit points respectively.