MLC polls: 'Direct phone calls being made to MLAs', alleges Nana Patole, Chandrakant Patil hits back |

In the run up to polling for 10 seats of state Council slated for June 20, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday made serious allegations that the central probe agencies have started making phone calls to the party legislators and claimed that it was BJP's move to keep them under pressure. However, Patole's charge was refuted by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil who said it was made out of frustration as MVA is expecting defeat and victory of BJP's all 5 nominees. There are 11 candidates in the fray.

‘’The Bharatiya Janata Party government is abusing the central machinery to harass the opposition across the country. These agencies are being misused to suppress the voice of the opposition and intimidate them. MLAs are being called directly and are being told that they have all the information and it will be brought to light at an appropriate time,’’ alleged Patole ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislators.

Patole said that the BJP government at the Centre was using the CBI and ED as a weapon and it was dangerous for democracy. ‘’The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed all limits for its greed for power. False rumours are being spread that there is a breakdown in the alliance but there is rift within the BJP,’’ he noted.

Patole countered BJP’s claim that they have adequate numbers saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has mobilised the additional votes needed for the victory of its six candidates. ‘’The Congress needs 12 votes for the second seat while the BJP needs 22 votes for the fifth candidate. However, the BJP is claiming victory on the basis of money and central investigative agencies, but it will not work this time. MVA has enough numbers and all the six MVA candidates will win,’’ he claimed.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said BJP’s victory march after winning three Rajya Sabha seats will continue in the state council poll too with the victory of five nominees. ‘’Everyone wants to claim victory in politics. The counting of votes will start at 5 pm and the trend will be clear by 7.30 pm on June 20. MVA will lose one of its nominees but the victory of BJP’s five candidates is sure,’’ he noted.