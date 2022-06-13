MLC polls: Devendra Fadnavis swings into action to ensure victory of BJP’s five nominees | PTI

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who has emerged as an architect for the BJP’s third candidate Dhananjay Mahadik defeating Shiv Sena’s second nominee Sanjay Pawar in the Rajya Sabha election, has already swung into action for the victory of party’s five nominees in the election of 10 seats of state council slated for June 20. Fadnavis did not divulge party’s poll strategy but said, ‘’I have full faith that BJP’s five candidates will win.’’

Fadnavis already held a series of meetings with senior leaders and former ministers and assigned them individual responsibilities to mobilize additional votes. As a part of its poll strategy, party’s fifth nominee Prasad Lad today met the MNS chief Raj Thackeray and sought his party’s lone legislator’s vote in his favour.

A senior BJP legislator, who was in the ministry led by Fadnavis between 2014 and 2019, told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Already Fadnavis has been in communication with independents and legislators of smaller parties who are in the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp. These legislators enjoy good relations with Fadnavis and some of them will surely vote for BJP as they are not happy with the MVA government’s functioning and its neglect to them.’’ He further said that the internal contradictions and lack of cooperation among MVA partners will be another factor in BJP’s favour to shore up additional votes.

Another BJP legislator said, ‘’Fadnavis wants to cash in on disgruntlement and resentment among independents and smaller parties who have been with MVA. It was visible as BJP’s third candidate could get 10 votes more than 123 comprising 106 legislators of BJP and 7 independents and legislators of smaller parties. BJP will be able to get additional 16 votes needed for party’s fifth nominee Prasad Lad.’’

He said that senior leaders will remain in constant touch with BJP legislators and in communication with independents and legislators of smaller parties to ensure smooth sailing of five nominees.