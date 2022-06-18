MLC polls: All 6 candidates of MVA will get elected, says Nana Patole; claims central agencies being misused | ANI Photo

All six candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will get elected in the state council election for 10 seats slated for June 20, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Saturday. He alleged that the central agencies are being misused and claimed that threats are being given.

"All 6 candidates of MVA will get elected (in MLC polls). Central govt misuses central agencies. During Rajya Sabha polls threats were given & now also it's being given. We're having a record of it & at the right time we'll present them before public," Patole told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have fielded two nominees each against five candidates by BJP for 10 seats. With the present strength of Shiv Sena (55) and NCP (51 excluding Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh), both the parties are confident to win two seats each with the support of independents and smaller parties from their quotas. However, Congress with 44 legislators in the state assembly will struggle to get additional votes for the victory of its second candidate.

Congress nominee Bhai Jagtap on Friday said the party leaders met and discussed its poll strategy adding that there has been proper coordination among three parties despite every party being busy getting its candidates elected to avoid another embarrassment after the defeat of Shiv Sena’s second nominee Sanjay Pawar in the recently held Rajya Sabha election. He further stated that Congress and NCP leaders together discussed transfer of excess votes. Notably, Jagtap needs at least 10 additional votes to sail through.

Meanwhile, the BJP said it was confident to continue its victory march in the state council election with the victory of its five nominees. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is supervising the party strategy while leader of opposition Pravin Darekar said the high court’s ruling denying bail to Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh (NCP leaders) is a good sign for the party’s victory. BJP with 106 legislators has the support of 8 independents and smaller parties including MNS and it would need additional 16 votes for its fifth nominee.