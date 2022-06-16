MLC Election: After Rajya Sabha poll defeat, MVA partners in action mode for victory of six nominees

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/CMO

In order to have a proper coordination among three ruling partners, independents and smaller parties in the state council election for 10 seats slated for June 20 especially after the humiliating defeat of Shiv Sena’s second candidate in Rajya Sabha elections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. It was decided that three parties will take care of getting elected their respective candidates ensuring there will not be cross-voting. It was also decided that individual parties will coordinate with independents and smaller parties supporting them so that there will be less chances of them being lured by BJP.

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have fielded two nominees each against five candidates by BJP for 10 seats. With the present strength of Shiv Sena (55) and NCP (51 excluding Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh), both the parties are confident to win two seats each with the support of independents and smaller parties from their quotas. However, Congress with 44 legislators in the state assembly is struggling to get additional votes for the victory of its second candidate. Both BJP and MVA are currently busy approaching independents and smaller parties and luring them.

A senior MVA Minister told the Free Press Journal, ‘’All the three parties are in constant touch among each other and with their respective legislators. They have also reached out to the independents and smaller parties who had voiced against their neglect and lack of allocation of funds for their constituencies. However, they have been assured that their grievances will be addressed soon. MVA hopes to win six nominees.’’

DCM Ajit Pawar, who was present at the meeting chaired by Thackeray, said three parties are working hard and mobilising additional votes for the victory of six candidates. ‘’All three parties are individually in communication with their own legislators as well as independents and smaller parties to ensure their support for six nominees of MVA,’’ noted.

On the other hand, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) admitted that the MVA should have taken due care in shoring up the necessary numbers in the Rajya Sabha election. ‘’There was negligence in the Rajya Sabha election that led to the defeat of Shiv Sena’s second nominee Sanjay Pawar. However, this negligence will not be repeated in the Legislative Council election,’’ he said.

Samant targeted BJP saying that the whole country saw the BJP’s machinations during the Rajya Sabha poll.

Meanwhile, BJP also reviewed its preparations for the council election at the meeting in the presence of former CM Devendra Fadnavis who claimed the party’s five nominees will surely win.