MLAs Ask MMRDA To Fix Battered  MBMC Roads In Four Days 

Mira-Bhayandar: Irked over the battered condition of roads due to the ongoing Metro Rail (line 9) in Mira Bhayandar, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik and his independent counterpart Geeta Jain came down heavily on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials. Both the legislators along with Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Dilip Dhole were on an inspection drive to review the status of work on Tuesday.

Motorists travelling between Dahisar check naka and Bhayandar have been facing a nightmare on the roads in battered condition with potholes marked in many places caused by cranes and other heavy equipment being used by contractors for the ongoing Metro-Rail work.

Rectify road condition, MMRDA officials told

The legislators expressed concern at the potholes on the roads, debris lying unattended, and uncovered drains which posed threat to pedestrians' lives. “The situation will worsen during the monsoons. I have asked the officials to ensure that all the anomalies are fixed within four days,” said Sarnaik.

Senior MMRDA officials who were also present, assured to get the work done. Earlier on, the MBMC had asked the private Metro-Rail contractors deployed by the MMRDA to ensure all potholes on the rail route are fixed immediately in September 2022. An extension of Metro-7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro-9 is a 13.581-km-long route including a 11.389-km-long elevated corridor. The ongoing work of the Metro-9 rail route has gathered momentum. However, the work has led to battered roads on the main road between Dahisar check-naka and Subhash Chandra Bose Municipal Ground in Bhayandar (west).