MLA hostel redvept: Maharashtra govt terminates contract with NBCC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state government has terminated contract with the central government-owned National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), which was appointed as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the redevelopment of Manora MLAs hostel at Nariman Point. A senior official of Mantralya confirmed the development and said "The decision has been taken considering the slow work progress. NBCC despite being a central governed authority was unable to undertake work progressively so a notice of termination has been issued." When questioned about which agency will now carry out the work of redevelopment he replied, "As of now, no final decision has been taken due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation."

Meanwhile, when contacted Shashi Prabhu, architect of the project on contract cancellation with NBCC by the state government, commented: "We are proceeding with the plan as we are associated with public works department (PWD) and the owner of the land is PWD. NBCC was an independent body and though we were appointed through them, but the government will give support order for us. PWD will appoint us. 100-200 drawing relating to the project is already ready. Presentations have been done with the CM, deputy CM, legislators committee of both council and assembly."

When questioned about the additional FSI roadblock that necessarily requires coastal regulation zone (CRZ) permission, he stated, "At present, we will go with the 1.33 FSI and in the meantime, we will apply for the clearances. We will award the full building work restricting the scope up to whatever is available.”

As firstly the building foundation will be constructed, some space for parking will be left and accordingly, the approvals are obtained."

The Free Press Journal had reported in February 2020 that the PWD is likely to take over the Manora MLAs hostel redevelopment project as NBCC appointed in 2016 was unable to begin the work till date except for the demolition of the buildings.