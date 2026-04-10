'Misuse Of Power': Mumbai Advocate Claims BJP Yuva Morcha Chief Krishnaraaj Mahadik's Bodyguard Intimidated Him In Traffic Near Bandra's Linking Road - Video |

Mumbai: A viral video surfacing from the Bandra Linking Road has sparked a fresh debate on 'VIP culture' and road safety in the city. The footage, recorded by advocate and activist Trivankumar Karnani, posted on the official account of MNCDFbombay, captures him narrating a tense standoff between him and the occupants of a white Toyota Fortuner (MH 09 GR 5577), which allegedly belongs to Krishnaraaj Mahadik, Maharashtra BJP Yuva Morcha chief and son of Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik.

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According to Karnani, the incident began when the SUV was seen 'swirling' recklessly across lanes without the use of indicators, posing a threat to other motorists. When both vehicles came to a halt at a traffic signal, Karnani decided to confront the driver regarding the dangerous manoeuvres. What followed, however, was an escalation that has since drawn sharp criticism online.

As Karnani questioned the driver, a bodyguard seated in the rear of the Fortuner reportedly exited the vehicle in an apparent attempt to intimidate the advocate. The advocate stated that he stood his ground, identifying himself as an educated citizen and legal professional.

Mahadik Stopped His Bodyguard

Sensing that their tactics of intimidation were failing against someone aware of their legal rights, the individual in the front seat, allegedly Krishnaraaj Mahadik, instructed the bodyguard to return to the car, repeatedly saying, "Mat, mat, mat, andar baitho" (No, no, no, sit inside).

Reflecting on the encounter, Karnani expressed deep concern for the 'common man' who might not have the legal background or confidence to face such aggression. "What if it was someone on a bike or an uneducated citizen who couldn't defend their rights?" he asked, labelling the behaviour as 'audacious' and 'scoundrel-like.' He emphasised that regardless of political affiliation or social status, no one is above the law or entitled to endanger others on public roads.

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Mumbai Traffic Police took cognisance of the viral video and responded to it. "Thanks for bringing this to our Notice Bandra Traffic Division has been informed about this," wrote Mumbai Traffic Police.

No Police Complaint Or Statement From Mahadik's Office So Far

While no formal police complaint has been confirmed at this time, the video has garnered major traction on social media, with citizens calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and a curb on the 'muscle-flexing' often associated with VIP convoys. Neither Krishnaraaj Mahadik nor his office has yet released an official statement regarding the allegations.

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