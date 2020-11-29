Mistakes people make after being cured of Covid

After recovering from the Covid-19 infection, it is imperative to watch for those red flags and stick to a healthy lifestyle. Around 15% complain of post-Covid weakness while at least 7% tend to have lung fibrosis and other lung ailments post-Covid. Doctors attributed this to the patient’s age, not adhering to Covid-19 protocol, and having comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes or even obesity are the factors responsible for post-Covid problems.

The patients will have antibodies after getting infected with Coronavirus. But, many cases of people getting reinfected and post-Covid complications have been reported all over the world now. Similarly, many patients have muscle and joint pain, and body pain. If not resolved on time, the post-Covid complications can be deadly.

Dr Kundan Mehta, Pulmonologist, Apollo Clinic, said of the 100 post-COVID patients including asymptomatic, approximately, 15% represent with post-COVID weakness, whereas, 7% show signs of lung fibrosis (scarring of the lungs). “This may happen owing to the age factor and comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and obesity. While in a rare instance, 2 in 1,000 may come with a heart attack or stroke. Those having pneumonia after getting infected with Coronavirus will require long-term care. These patients should not neglect their health post-COVID. Go for regular follow-ups with the doctors and follow the guidelines to stay hale and hearty,” he said

Moreover, in the recovery phase, the doctor suggests opting for breathing exercises after monitoring your breathing pattern, oxygen saturation, and how much the patient can walk without feeling breathless. Likewise, age and other factors such as comorbidities will also be taken into consideration. Appropriate medication will be prescribed by the doctor. Similarly, you will have to watch what you eat. Eating a diet loaded with essential nutrients is a must. COVID attacks the immune system so just build a strong immune system incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables, lentils, seeds, and pulses in the diet. Wear a mask, maintain social distance and sanitize and wash your hands regularly. The goal is to help patients improve their quality of life.

“After recovering from Covid-19, patients visit the hospital with complaints of muscle pain and joint pain, tiredness, sore throat, body pain and even breathlessness. Thus, drink warm water, avoid smoking and alcohol, rest adequately and do yoga or meditation. You must gargle with salt and water if the sore throat persists. Some people also show signs of confusion, chest pain and unexplained weight loss and weight gain. Opt for Covid-rehabilitation instead of ignoring the symptoms. Severe cases will require immediate medical attention and persistent follow-ups,” concluded Dr Mehta.