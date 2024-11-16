Mission Zero Death: Central Railway's Initiative Results In Remarkable Reduction In Track Fatalities In Mumbai

Central Railway | File

Central Railway’s relentless efforts to minimise death on tracks as part of Mission Zero Death has yielded very impressive results.

The number of cases of “Death on tracks” have come down considerably by 367 cases (14%) i.e. from 2755 cases from Jan to Oct 2023 to 2388 cases from Jan to Oct 2024. Cases of “Injuries ” have come down by 141 cases(10%) i.e. from 1352 cases during Jan to Oct 2023 to 1211 cases during Jan to Oct 2024.

The total no of incidents (death/injuries) has come down by 508 cases (13%) i.e. from 4107 cases during Jan to Oct 2023 to 3599 cases during Jan to Oct 2024.

A close analysis of these cases has revealed that trespassing is a major cause of incidents of death/ grave injuries on tracks.

During the period Jan to Oct 2024, total incidents of death and injuries due to trespassing have been 1429 of the total no of 3599 cases which is almost 40%.

Of the total no of 2388 cases of death on tracks, 1210 cases are due to trespassing, which is more than 50%. Many of these cases of trespassing also cause serious injuries including losing a limb/limbs which is about 18%. Other causes of death/injuries on tracks include the following: 653 cases due to falling from moving trains 91 cases due to falling in the gap between the platform and the train and 1423 cases due to other causes like suicide, death by electric shocks, death due to natural causes like heart attacks, illness etc.

Central Railway has made concerted efforts to reduce such incidents by conducting a wide range of awareness campaigns which include short-term as well as long-term campaigns such as :

Short Term Plan

1. Deputing RPF Staff at critical blackspots/sections for trespass control

2. Construction of boundary wall in trespass section ( mostly in suburban areas especially Mumbai Division)

3. Removal of Encroachment on railway boundary, Near railway track

4. Awareness programme by RPF with other departments in trespass areas.

5. Punitive actions registered u/s 147 of the Railway Act

6. Fencing at platform ends

7. Removal of Ramp at platform end to avoid trespass

8. Installation of Whistle board near black spots.

Long Term Plan

1. Platform widening

2. Construction of New platforms

3. Construction of FOBs

4. Construction Of Subways

5. Plans to replace Non AC suburban trains with AC local ( in Mumbai division)

6. Escalators and Lifts to avoid trespassing from one platform to other platform.

7. Influencing Passenger’s way of thinking through media campaigns.

8. Scattered office working hrs to reduce peak time rush ( in Mumbai division).

Read Also General Manager’s Safety Award for 12 Staff of Central Railway

Besides Distribution of Pamphlets, Counselling through Banners, Counselling through Nukkad Natak (Yamraj & Chitragupta theme) are also being done at regular intervals.

Central Railway remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and the public at large, ultimately contributing to the collective goal of achieving Mission Zero Death. Central Railway urges commuters to prioritize safety while navigating railway premises and emphasises the use of designated crossings and alternatives such as FOBs, ROBs, escalators and lifts to avoid risks associated with track trespassing.