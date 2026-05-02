Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Drowning In Naigaon's Abandon Quarry - Here's What Happened

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light in the Vasai-Virar region, where abandoned quarries are once again proving to be fatal.

According to a report by 'hp_live_news', the body of a 12-year-old girl, Ruksar Habiullah Khan, who had been missing for two days from the Bapane area in Naigaon East, was found floating in the water of an abandoned quarry near Chinchoti. Preliminary investigations have indicated that the minor died due to drowning.

The report states that the girl had stepped out of her house on April 28 to play with her friends. However, when she did not return home, her family began searching for her in the surrounding areas, reported hp_live_news.

On Thursday, local residents noticed a body floating in the quarry water and immediately alerted the police. After the body was retrieved, it was identified as that of the missing girl. Acting swiftly, a team from Naigaon police station reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said that further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again raised concerns over the safety hazards posed by abandoned quarries in the region. Residents have demanded that authorities implement adequate protective measures to prevent such tragedies. Parents have also been urged to keep a close watch on their children.

15-Year-Old Vasai Girl Falls 70 Feet From Naigaon Flyover Into Water

A 15-year-old girl fell nearly 70 feet into the water below from the Naigaon flyover in Vasai after reportedly losing her balance while sitting on the bridge’s parapet. The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the girl was chatting with a friend near Udanpur in Naigaon.

According to information shared by 'hp_live_news' on Instagram, the teenager was seated on the edge of the flyover when she suddenly slipped and plunged into the water below, triggering panic among locals present in the vicinity.

In a swift and courageous response, Harekishan Mitna, who was fishing nearby at the time, immediately jumped into the water and managed to rescue the girl, preventing what could have turned into a fatal accident.

The girl was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention and is reported to be safe.

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