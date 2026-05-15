'Mirror Is An Actor's First And Most Honest Guru, Never Lies Or Gives Wrong Feedback': Veteran Theatre Personality Ravindra Devdhar |

Veteran theatre personality Ravindra Devdhar said that the mirror is the first and most honest teacher for any actor, as it never lies or gives wrong feedback.

Addressed nine-day workshop in Panvel on May 14

He was addressing participants during a nine-day acting training workshop jointly organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad on May 14.

“The first guru of any actor or actress is the mirror. It never lies and never gives incorrect guidance,” Devdhar said while interacting with trainees at sessions held in Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Panvel.

Dialogue delivery vital, requires constant practice

Speaking about the importance of dialogue delivery in theatre, Devdhar said strong dialogue delivery plays a vital role in effective acting and requires constant practice.

“Dialogue is the soul of theatre. Artists should continuously rehearse to make their dialogue delivery impactful. Reading, reciting, and reflecting on poetry helps actors improve their voice and expression,” he said.

Devdhar enacted emotional scene from Mee Bharatiya

During the session, Devdhar also enacted an emotional scene from his play Mee Bharatiya, leaving participants engaged and inspired. He later interacted with trainees and answered their questions.

The programme was compered by Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Raju Patodkar. Office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad, including Shamnaath Punde, Kavita Thakur, Ganesh Jagtap, and Smita Gandhi, were present on the occasion.

The workshop is being conducted under the guidance of trainers Ashok Kendre, Sanket Khedkar, Vidyanath Surve, Manoj Chitade, and Vikrant Dhiware.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/