Mira Road Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under Cement Mixer Truck Near Dahisar Toll Plaza | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mira Road: In a tragic road accident near the Godavari Lodge by the Dahisar toll plaza, a 14-year-old boy lost his life on Monday afternoon at around 1:00 PM.

The victim has been identified as Saurabh Vishwakarma.

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According to reports, Saurabh was returning home on a two-wheeler with his father after school got out. A cement mixer truck coming from behind hit their two-wheeler hard, causing both father and son to crash onto the road.

Saurabh fell under the wheels of the truck and sustained severe injuries, dying on the spot. His father was also injured in the collision.

Kashimira police officers and staff arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Police took control of the situation and initiated the legal formalities for the accident report .