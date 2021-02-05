Mira Road: Shiv Sena workers protest against rising fuel prices

As the prices of fuel scaled to a record new high, activists of the local Shiv Sena unit staged agitations outside petrol pumps in Mira Road on Friday to register their protest against the central government for its failure in providing any relief to the common man with virtually no control on the ever-increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

The local party unit was led by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

Shiv Sena party leaders and workers on Friday held a statewide protest in Maharashtra against the Central government over the rising petrol and diesel price.

Shiv Sena workers gathered at various places of the state and staged protests and shouted slogans against the Central government.

Visuals from Borivali in north-west Mumbai showed party workers staging a 'bullock cart protest' against the rising fuel prices.