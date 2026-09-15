Mira Road Police's Timely Intervention Saves Family Of Four From Suicide Bid On Fountain Bridge

Mira Road: A timely alert and swift intervention by two beat marshals helped save a family of four after a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted to take the extreme step along with his wife and two young daughters on Fountain Bridge in the early hours of Monday.

Police Receive Alert At 1.58am

At around 1.58am, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police control room alerted Kashigaon police station about a man allegedly attempting to end his life along with his wife and their one- and two-year-old daughters on Fountain Bridge.

Versova beat marshal No. 4, police havaldar Kokre and police constable Mohite immediately rushed to the area and began searching the bridge and its surroundings.

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At around 2.18am, the police team located the family and safely brought all four into custody, averting a possible tragedy.

Financial Stress Behind Extreme Step

During questioning, police learnt that the man worked as a delivery boy and lived with his family in Shanti Park, Mira Road East.

According to police, he had borrowed around Rs 3.5 lakh from his sister a few months ago after pledging gold. As his financial condition worsened, his sister had been asking him to redeem the gold, sell it and return the remaining amount.

Police said the financial pressure and the resulting dispute within the family had left the man distressed, leading him to contemplate taking the extreme step along with his wife and children.

Family Counselled

Following the rescue, police counselled the family and advised them to resolve their financial and personal disputes rather than take any drastic step. The man's brother and sister were also counselled and asked to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"The moment we received the information, the beat marshals were alerted and they immediately rushed to the spot. Their timely intervention helped avert a major tragedy. The family was subsequently counselled," said PSI Harish Patil.

The swift police response ensured that what began as a late-night emergency ended with four lives being brought safely away from the brink of tragedy.

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