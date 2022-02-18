Mira Road illegal banner case: Trio held for hatching conspiracy to frame crusader

Taking a serious note of the complaint filed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which had sent them on a wild goose chase, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested three people for their involvement in hatching a criminal conspiracy to frame a social crusader in a case of defacing public property. However, the mastermind of the conspiracy who is said to be an influential leader, has evaded the dragnet, so far.

Battling illegal hoardings for four years, social crusader Krishna Gupta was shocked to see his own photo popping out of some banners in Mira Road. The banner had been installed to wish a political leader on his birthday, but the main purpose was to implicate Gupta, who is neither attached to the party, nor was he aware of the alleged conspiracy.

Based on complaints registered by the MBMC, an offence for defacing public property was registered at the Mira Road and Naya Nagar police stations. In response to a counter complaint by Gupta, the crime branch unit started investigations to dig out the actual facts. Footage captured by CCTV cameras led to the arrest of three people identified as Vishal Patil, Ranjit Singh alias Shera Thakur and the auto-driver. The duo are said to be party workers owing their allegiance to a local BJP leader. When contacted, BJP city chief, Adv. Ravi Vyas said that the duo did not belong to his party. Some more people including the printer, helper and personal assistant of an influential leader are under the scanner of investigations.

Just two days before this particular incident three BJP leaders including the deputy mayor were booked for similar charges in response to Krishna’s complaint and follow-ups, indicating a case of vendetta. The Naya Nagar police is conducting further investigations into the case.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 05:22 PM IST