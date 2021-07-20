Mira Road: Housing society puts up banner banning entry of politicians

Stung by the regular ritual of deluge faced every year during monsoons for the past more than a decade, a housing society in Mira Road has installed a banner requesting members of political parties and their aspiring candidates not to enter their premises for any type of campaigning as they had lost trust in their assurances and promises.

The banner became a hot topic of discussion on various social media platforms as citizens vented their ire against politicians and civic administration blaming them for shoddy desilting work, faulty drainage system and most importantly the brazen destruction of natural barriers like wetlands and mangrove belts which leads to water-logging and flood like situation in various parts of the twin-city.