Mira Road Congress corporator on hunger strike against Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation apathy

Stung by the apathy of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) towards the delay in the construction of a nullah in his ward, Congress corporator-Rajeev Mehra has launched a protest agitation in the form of an indefinite hunger strike in Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road on Thursday.

Apart from the inordinate delay in the construction work, Mehra has been protesting the unscientific method in which the height of the drain bordering Shanti Nagar was being raised, thus enhancing the chances of flooding in the Sheetal Nagar area during monsoon season.

The disappearance of wetlands due to intense construction activity in the past several years, has already left several low lying areas in Mira Road exposed to flash floods and water-logging.

Corporators including-Merlyn Disa, District Congress chief-Pramod Saman, Youth president-Deep Kaakde amongst other leaders participated in the agitation.

Started in September, last year the construction work is still incomplete, inviting the wrath of local residents.