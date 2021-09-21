Mira Road: 20-year-old carpenter falls to death from high-rise building in Kashimira

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old carpenter died after he apparently lost balance and fell from the 22nd floor of an under construction high rise in Mira Road.

The incident has once again brought to the fore the gross negligence and lackadaisical attitude on the part of builders and contractors for failing to ensure the safety of workers who work on the high-rises.

According to the police the incident was reported from Imperial Heights- a high rise being constructed by the PNK Group in the Shanti Garden area of Mira Road.

The deceased who has been identified as-Kamlesh Kumar Jasodhar Thakur (20) was doing some woodwork in the kitchen of one of the flats on the 22nd floor when he lost balance and fell to his death. The body was sent for an autopsy and an accidental death report (ADR) under section 174 of the CrPC has been registered in this context at the Kashimira police station.

“Investigations were underway to ascertain if there was any kind of negligence leading to the death of the worker”, said a senior police officer.

Contractors and supervisors deputed by the builder are equally responsible to ensure that workers at construction sites take enough safety precautions and wear helmet, safety belt and shoes with grip to prevent such incidents.

