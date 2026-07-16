Mira Road: 1 Dead, 1 Critically Injured After Crane Collapses Near Residential Complexes |

Mumbai: A major accident was reported in Mira Road on Thursday evening after a huge crane reportedly collapsed near the JK Iris and JP North residential complexes, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of JK Iris and JP North, with the majority of the crane crashing into the parking area of the Iris complex. A portion of the crane also fell towards the JP North Alexa building, causing damage to the premises.

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Visuals from the scene showed the broken sections of the crane lying on the ground as residents and bystanders gathered around the accident site. Debris from the collapse was seen scattered across the area.

Authorities confirmed that one person died in the incident, while another sustained critical injuries and was rushed for medical treatment. Their identities were not immediately known.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident and the extent of the damage are awaited.

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