Mira-Bhyandar: MBMC scribes felicitate meritorious women over International Women's Day

In continuance with their tradition of encouraging meritorious women, the Mira Bhayandar Mahanagarpalika Vartahar Sangh (MBMVS)-an apex body of scribes in the twin-city., organised the annual “Felicitation Ceremony” to mark the occasion of International Women's Day at the civic headquarters in Bhayandar.

Apart from felicitating meritorious girl students and women for their outstanding services in various fields, the MBMVS also honored mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale for dedicating the official mayor house to facilitate the much needed Mahila Bhawan in Mira Road and additional municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai- Sujata Dilip Dhole for her dedicated services for the satellite city.

Bhavna Subhash Yadav for her success in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exams for the post of assistant commandant and Afshan Farookh Qureshi for becoming the first woman pilot in India from the Qureshi community were some of the young stars which shined in the ceremony for making the twin-city, state and country proud of them.

Municipal commissioner-Dilip Dhole and House Leader- Prashant Dalvi who registered their presence in the ceremony assured full support and cooperation in solving the basic needs and problems faced by journalists living in the twin-city.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:45 PM IST