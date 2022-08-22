Mira Bhayander: Trio booked for duping people via ponzi schemes; no arrests made yet

Representative Image

The next time you plan to invest your savings in schemes promising unrealistic returns, make sure to verify the credentials of the company, else you could be cheated of your hard-earned money. The Navghar police have registered a case of fraud against three people for allegedly duping people-mostly housewives of lakhs of rupees by floating illegal investment schemes and auction-based draws in Bhayandar.

However, no arrests have been so far into the case. The FIR was registered following a complaint registered by a Mira Road-based housewife and other victims against-Priyanka Kulkarni and her two accomplices at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. Apart from promising assured returns, the trio in an attempt to lure investors would organise lucky draws each month to pick a member for doling out gifts even as the rest need not pay installments accruing thereafter.

The accused went on to start illegal auction-based monthly schemes, where needy members placed their bids to get the collected amount. However, when the scheme matured, the accused allegedly failed to return the promised amount, leaving the investors in lurch.

“As of now 16 people have come forward to register their statements. However, the magnitude of the fraud may be much higher. People who have fallen prey to the fraudsters can approach the Navghar police station. API-Tukaram Chakunde has been deputed to conduct investigations.” said senior police inspector-Milind Desai. An offence under sections 34, 406, 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in financial establishments) (MPID) Act, 1999 has been registered against the accused. However, no arrests have been made so far. More such fraudsters are operating dubious kitty party schemes and illegal lucky draws in the Mira Road and Bhayandar, sources said.