Mira Bhayander: Suspected killer of US model sent to jail for 14 days

Prashant Narvekar

Vipul Manubhai Patel who was extradited to India for his alleged involvement in the murder of US-based model Leona Swiderski in 2003, was sent to 14-days jail custody after he was produced before the Judicial Magistrate (First Class), 8th court, Thane on Saturday afternoon.

A team from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police had successfully completed the procedure to bring back Patel from Prague- the capital city of the Czech Republic on Friday.

Swiderski was found dead on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Kashimira in February, 2003, shortly after she landed at the Mumbai Airport on 7, February. Investigations revealed that Pragnesh Desai ( now out on bail) conspired with Patel and two others to murder Swiderski to claim benefits of her high value insurance policy.