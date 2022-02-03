Mira Bhayander: Revenue wing tags land parcels as 'Enemy Property' in Kashimira

In a significant development, the revenue department of Thane district has started tagging land parcels as enemy properties (Government of India) in Kashimira. The move has sent shockwaves in the construction industry as some of the major players have either constructed or planned huge residential and commercial complexes in parts of such land parcels. The enemy property tag has been stamped on 7/12 land extracts of two such land parcels located in the revenue village of Ghodbunder by striking out names of 14 people who apparently migrated to Pakistan.

However, a serious question mark poses on the credibility of the process followed by the erstwhile revenue officials who effected transfer of names on land record documents of such properties. Meanwhile the survey launched by the town planning wing attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to identify enemy properties in the revenue villages of Kashi, Ghodbunder and Mahajanwadi is yet to be completed. “ Yes, the survey was underway. We are first verifying the status of permissions awarded on survey numbers, following which a physical inspection will be initiated. The process will be completed within a week. However, granting nods for upcoming proposals or those in the pipeline for land tagged as enemy properties have been stopped.” said junior engineer- Vikas Parab.

The assistant custodian of enemy property had sought a report from the district collector on specified survey numbers in context to occupation since the year 1950 along with the revenue records. Meanwhile the custodian has show caused some builders as to why proceedings under the Enemy Property Act should not be initiated against them for violations. Enemy properties are those land parcels which were registered in the names of people who migrated to Pakistan decades ago.

