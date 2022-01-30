Mira Bhayander: Noted freedom fighter Augustine Koli passes away at 101

Centenarian freedom fighter, former sarpanch and social crusader – Augustine M. Koli passed away in Uttan on Sunday. A pall of gloom descended in the coastal belt near Bhayandar. Notably his demise coincided with Marty’s Day (Shaheed Diwas) which is observed every year on 30, January in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and to commemorate freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to get us freedom. Born in a modest family of Uttan on 11, January- 1921, Augustine Koli was the youngest of eight siblings.

After completing his primary schooling in Uttan, Augustine Koli matriculated from Thomas High School in Vasai and went on to secure a job in the erstwhile Bombay-Baroda Railways. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, Augustine Koli left his railway job and jumped onto the struggle for freedom in 1940. After playing active roles in undercover operations in Dahisar, Borivali and Panju Island in Naigaon near Vasai, Augustine Koli openly jumped into the freedom struggle arena in response to a clarion call given by Pandrang Nanaji Gawde while addressing a gathering of more than 300 people in Uttan on 15, January, 1941.

After that he participated in various movements including the Salt Satyagraha and also the Quit India Movement at Gowalia Tank Maidan (renamed as August Kranti Maidan) in August, 1942. After India achieved Independence, Augustine Koli began his social crusade and started teaching at St. Joseph School in Uttan, before he was elected Sarpanch in 1954 and held the position for 17 long years.

Augustine Koli is also known for his selfless mission of training and guiding the local youth to upgrade their skills for better job opportunities and self-employment. He also fought for equality in pension to freedom fighters. A large number of people gathered to pay their final respects to the highly respected freedom fighter at the Darya Mata Church in Uttan on Sunday afternoon.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:47 PM IST