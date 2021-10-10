Mira Bhayander: Navghar police add safety tag to auto rickshaws

In order to ensure that passengers, especially women and senior citizens, feel safe while travelling, the Navghar unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has embarked on a mission to affix and add a safety tag in auto-rickshaws-the most affordable and accessible mode of public transport. The safety tag in the form of stickers will carry details about the owner and the driver.

Apart from details like contact number, address, badge number, permit number, license number, aadhar card and photographs of the driver and owner, the sticker will also carry dedicated 24x7 helpline numbers which can be used in case of any emergency situation. “This is a move to create a sense of security among commuters. After gathering and verifying data and documents from auto-rickshaw owners and drivers plying in our region, we prepared these stickers and started affixing them. As of now 500 stickers have been printed.” said Senior Police Inspector of Navghar police station-Milind Desai-.

The move will not only minimize incidents of auto-rickshaw drivers demanding excess fare, harassment, entering into altercations with commuters and reckless driving, but will also help in weeding out illegally operating auto-rickshaws in the city. The stickers are being pasted on the backrest of the driver’s seat so that it is easily visible to the commuters.

“It is a good move by the police which will definitely enhance safety as we can share details of the auto-rickshaw to our parents upon boarding the vehicle.” said a young female executive who regularly travels in auto-rickshaws to and from her home and workplace in Bhayandar (east). In case of any complaints against the driver, commuters can note down the badge number of the driver and inform the police for necessary action.Around 7,500 autos have been issued valid permits by authorities. However, an additional 2,000 autos are believed to be illegally plying in the twin-city, sources said.

