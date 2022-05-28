Mira Bhayander: MBVV cops nab Kerala-based cyber-crook for investment and loan fraud

The cyber cell unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a cyber-crook for his alleged involvement in an online investment and loan fraud that was being operated via dubious websites, loan applications and dummy exchanges. The action followed in response to complaints lodged at police stations in Valiv and Bhayandar against operators of websites who lured gullible investors by promising daily profits and attractive bonus on referrals.

A team led by Police Inspector-Sujitkumar Gunjkar and PSI Prasad Shenolkar under the supervision of ACP- Amol Mandve and DCP (Crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil investigated the complaint and arrested the accused identified as- Mohammed Hanifa on the virtue of technical surveillance and money trail which had led to some bank accounts used for the fraudulent transactions.

In his complaint to the police, a tax consultant from Vasai who lost Rs.38,000 to the fraud, stated that a group of 211 people had been duped to the tune of crores by the fraudsters, before deleting the app and every information related to the company. A resident of Alamcode area of Changaramkulam town in Kerala, Hanifa is wanted in another loan fraud case registered against him at Bhayandar police station. The police suspect the role a foreign national in creating the fake links to lure gullible people by floating bogus investment schemes and publicizing them on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Valiv police station. The MBVV police has appealed to people to refrain from conducting any type of financial transactions with strangers or unverified websites.