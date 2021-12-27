Mira-Bhayander: MBVV arrests Nagpur man for carrying illegal firearms with intension of selling

A team from the central crime detection unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 23-year-old man who was found to be carrying illegal firearms in Kashimira during the wee hours on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off that a person would arrive to sell firearms in their jurisdiction, the team led by API-Nitin Bendre laid a trap on the service road in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira and rounded up a person identified as-Parmanand Matre (23).

Upon frisking, Matre was found to be in possession of two country-made pistols, live cartridges and magazines-all worth around Rs.68,000.

Investigations revealed that the accused was a resident of Subhash Nagar in Nagpur and had apparently arrived in the city to sell the firearms.

The police arrested the accused and booked him under the sections of the Arms Act, 1959. The investigating team is trying to find out the source of these arms and to whom they were to be supplied.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:41 PM IST