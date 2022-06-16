Mira Bhayander: MBMC’s first auditorium ready to ring the third bell; likely to be inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray

Here's some good news which will bring smiles to the faces of thousands of drama lovers living in and around the twin-city. After scripting a history for delays and missing multiple deadlines, the construction work of the twin-city’s first drama theatre (auditorium) near the Dahisar check-post in Kashimira is finally complete and ready for the curtain raiser. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) intends to get the auditorium inaugurated at the hands of chief minister- Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday on 27, July. A team led by Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik and MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole on Thursday visited the auditorium to inspect the fine-tuning work.

The team was also shown the trial runs to gauge the performance of the audio-visual apparatus and other facilities by the contractual agencies. Constructed on a 5,255 square meter plot, the main auditorium hall will have a capacity of accommodating 1,000 audiences powered with advanced lighting and sound systems and other technologies needed for theatre and cultural performances, this apart from a parking bays, cafeteria, centrally air-conditioning system, landscaped garden and a specially designed mini-theater having a seating capacity of 200 persons.

“Funds amounting Rs.150 crore has been spent to construct the auditorium which can boast of world class standards. However, the civic body did not have to spend a single penny as the project has come up on an amenity space in exchange of Transfer Development Rights (TDR). Moreover, all suggestions given by noted stage artists have been incorporated.” said Sarnaik.

“The state-of-the art auditorium will become a landmark in the region. The entire credit goes to legislator-Pratap Sarnaik for his continued follow-up.” said municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole. Notably, Uddhav Thackeray had laid the foundation stone for the auditorium on 31, August, 2015.