Mira Bhayander: Mayor House Turned Mahila Bhawan now functional after a wait of more than three months

More than three months after the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) transformed the official Mayor’s House in Mira Road into a “Mahila Bhawan”, the facility has finally ready to dispense its services under the aegis of Women and Child Welfare Committee (WCWC). The sprawling house located in the posh Beverly Park area of Mira Road had earned the tag of haunted structure which painted a sorry picture of neglect as it remained unoccupied for more than a decade. MBMC Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale decided to transform the property into “Mahila Bhawan” – a focal point in the twin-city for women where social welfare activities could carried inclusive of community network, promotion of art/ culture, educational / health care activities, counseling, skill and entrepreneurship development under a single roof. The civic administration spent more that Rs. 70 lakh for transforming the residential structure into the Mahila Bhawan which was inaugurated by Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale on occasion of International Women’s Day on 8, March, 2022.

“Organisations have been roped into imparting training in the field of- computers, beauty parlour, sewing and cloth bags manufacture. The batches will start soon and more such self-employment generation schemes will be introduced from time to time.” said Hasnale.

Despite being ready before 8, March, the structure mysteriously remained unused due to non-implementation of schemes except for limited activities by women self help groups (SHG). Apart from counselling and yoga facilities, the civic administration also plans to introduce various self-sustainable models to run livelihood, skills, public health, environment, hobbies, leadership development at the Mahila Bhawan in the current fiscal, said an official.