Mira Bhayander: Fake CID officer robs bar manager of Rs.1.18 lakh

istock

Sleuths of the Navghar police are on the lookout of a conman who robbed a bar manager of cash and ornaments worth more than Rs. 1.18 lakh on the pretext of taking him to the police station for investigating his involvement in a kidnap case in Bhayandar. The incident has been reported near the railway station area in Bhayandar (east), when the victim identified as- Mohan Shetty (40) was walking towards Jesal Park to meet his sister on Thursday evening. An unidentified man aged around 40-years claiming to be a CID officer stopped him near an ornament showroom and informed him about the kidnapping of a child by a person who was wearing a red shirt. Since, Shetty was wearing a red shirt, the fake cop on the pretext of probing his suspected involvement in the crime, took him to a nearby building and asked him to hand over his gold chain, ring and cash.

Shetty complied and the encounter ended with him being cheated of Rs. 8,900 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 1,10,000. Terrified by the incident, Shetty rushed to his sisters’ home and later registered a complaint with the Navghar police. An offence under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the yet-to-be identified accused. The Navghar police have activated their core informer network and are also scanning footage captured by Close Circuit Tele-Vision cameras at the crimescene and possible getaway routes to catch a glimpse of the culprit.