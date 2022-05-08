Mira Bhayander: Employer, 7 others held for beating helper to death over theft suspicion

In a horrifying incident, eight people including the employer of an imitation ornaments making unit in Bhayandar have been arrested by the Navghar police on charges of brutally murdering a 36-year-old helper of the establishment over suspicion of theft. According to the police, the incident was reported from the manufacturing unit located in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east) on Saturday.

The deceased who has been identified as-Krishna Palaram Tusand ( 36) was attacked by the accused after he was suspected for his alleged involvement in stealing jewellery items from his workplace on a regular basis. Tusand who worked at the establishment for the past couple of years was allegedly attacked with wooden logs and iron rod. He suffered serious head and other injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in a profusely bleeding state where he was declared dead on arrival.

“ We have arrested eight people including the owner and seven other employees and booked them under section 302 of the IPC for murder. All the accused have been remanded to three days police custody after they were produced before the court.” confirmed Senior Police Inspector- Milind Desai. The deceased is survived by his mother, wife and four children. Further investigations were under way.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:15 PM IST