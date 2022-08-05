Mira Bhayander: Dance bar raid by social service branch jolts Navghar cops out of slumber

REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe AD/LD - RTRBMB5

The local police personnel attached to the Navghar police station were left red-faced after their counterparts from Anti Human Trafficking Unit (Social Service Branch) raided a ladies-orchestra bar in Bhayandar late on Thursday night. The bar was found to be indulged in vulgar dance performances under the guise of live orchestra shows. Based on the video clip of the dance performance and showering of money as recorded by a police informer, a team led by Police Inspector-Devidas Handore and API-Tejashree Shinde swopped down at Hotel Roopesh, a live-orchestra bar opposite Bhayandar Railway Station in the east at around 11 pm on Thursday.

While four women were rescued by the police team, 20 people including the operator, manager, cashier and 13 soliciting customers were rounded during the raid. Ironically, the owners who are the actual beneficiaries of the illicit trade are yet to be identified.

“Apart from 20 arrests and the rescue of four women our team seized cash amounting Rs. 45,700 from the bar premises. The case has been handed over to the Navghar police station for further investigations and action against the owners.” confirmed, Handore.

The local civic administration had demolished secret cavities in the bar last year. After a long time, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have slapped sections of the stringent Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016 against the accused who have been sent to custody. The raid has not only sent ripples through the police circles, but has yet again exposed the flourishing nexus between local cops and a section of notorious ladies’ bar owners operating in the twin-city. Meanwhile, the Kashimira police raided Hotel Saddle-Up- a ladies-cum-orchestra bar on the highway and booked 16 people including staff and soliciting customers. In this case an offence under milder sections like 109, 114 and 294 of the IPC has been registered.