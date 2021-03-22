Mira Bhayander: Cops seize guthka worth Rs 15 lakh in two different raids

The entire state stares at a second wave of the deadly pandemic, however the notorious guthka mafia seems to have continued with their money minting exercise by brazenly exploiting the rising demand for the banned substances in the twin-city. The crime branch (unit I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate seized consignments of guthka worth more than Rs. 15 lakh in two different raids conducted in Bhayandar (west). In the first raid, police personnel Pushpendra Thapa received information in context to sale of the banned products from a grocery store in Bhayandar (west).

After confirmation, the police team swooped down on the establishment identified as Jai Jalaram General Stores and recovered several gunny bags stashed with gutkha and scented tobacco products worth Rs.9.88 lakh. The second raid was conducted at a tenement in Ganesh Dewal Nagar- a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar. Here, the police team led by Police Inspector- Aviraj Kurhade and API Vilas Kute seized the banned consignment worth more than Rs. 5.81 lakh. The total value of the seized consignment is pegged at Rs. 15.69 lakh.