Mira-Bhayandar Water Cut: MIDC Water Supply To Remain Suspended For 24 Hours On June 4-5 - Details Here

Government Cancels Leaves In Urban Bodies, PHED, Till Next Month Due To Water Crisis Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative Photo

Residents of Mira Bhayandar are set to face a 24-hour water cut as the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced that MIDC water supply will remain suspended tomorrow, June 4. According to MBMC, there will be no MIDC water supply from 12 pm on June 4 to 12 pm on June 5.

The MBMC said that temporary water disruption has been scheduled as a precautionary measure in view of the possible impact of El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions, which could lead to water shortages in the coming months.

Notably, MBMC also added that while water supply from STEM Authority will continue as usual, residents might experience low water pressure and delayed water supply until MIDC services are fully restored.

MBMC Appeals To Citizens

The MBMC has appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body and asked them to store only the required amount of water and use it judiciously during the temporary disruption.

Thane Water Cut

Apart from Mira Bhayandar, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has also announced a complete 24-hour water shutdown in several parts of the city from 12 pm on June 4 to 12 pm on June 5. The shutdown will affect areas supplied by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Jambhul water treatment plant. Areas including Diva and Kalwa ward committees, Mumbra (excluding parts of Ward Nos. 26 and 31), Wagle Estate, and Manpada will face a water shutdown.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the BMC has already imposed a 10 per cent water cut from May 15 to ensure supply until August 19, but concerns persist over the delayed monsoon. Civic data showed that the water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai dropped to 2.13 lakh million litres (ML), or 15.30 per cent of total capacity.

Civic data as of June 2 showed that the useful water content in Upper Vaitarna has been exhausted, while Modak Sagar stood at 33.89 per cent, Vihar at 45.71 per cent, Tulsi at 27.10 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 22.21 per cent, Bhatsa at 14.57 per cent and Tansa at 10.58 per cent.



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