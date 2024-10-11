 Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics

Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics

The magnificent 70-feet-high eco-friendly structure has been set up in the RNP Park area of Bhayandar (e) by a team of artisans who have come all the way here from Kolkata. Adding to the grandeur of the palace is the majestic idol of Maa Durga sculpted by renowned sculptor Ravishankar Das.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image

Mira Bhayandar: In continuance with their 42-year-old annual tradition of bringing to life spiritual and cultural identities by creating spectacular replicas from across the length and breadth of India to mark the Durga Puja festival, volunteers of Banga Sangha a socio-cultural-religious organization have recreated a majestic palace temple of Kolkata in Bhayandar this year.

The magnificent 70-feet-high eco-friendly structure has been set up in the RNP Park area of Bhayandar (e) by a team of artisans who have come all the way here from Kolkata. Adding to the grandeur of the palace is the majestic idol of Maa Durga sculpted by renowned sculptor Ravishankar Das.

The festivities started off on 9, October and will end on 13, October in the twin-city which has a sizeable population of Bengalis.

“The festival has become an ideal platform not only for Bengali's to come together as a close-knit community. But devotees irrespective of caste, creed, and religion actively take part in the festivities,” says Rathin Dutta. 

FPJ Shorts
Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife's Throat In Broad Daylight Minutes After Leaving Naya Nagar Police Station; Held
Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife's Throat In Broad Daylight Minutes After Leaving Naya Nagar Police Station; Held
Randeep Hooda Reunites With Cat 'Mini Mee' After 4 Days Of Being Missing: 'Have Always Had Dogs But...' (PHOTOS)
Randeep Hooda Reunites With Cat 'Mini Mee' After 4 Days Of Being Missing: 'Have Always Had Dogs But...' (PHOTOS)
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics

“Apart from celebrations replete with cultural shows and religious sessions, we as part of our social responsibilities, also organise free medical check-up camps while extending a helping hand to physically challenged and underprivileged children,” said Montu Jaloi.

The special attraction of this festive event continues to be the Dhaki’s a group of traditional drummers from Bengal who have managed to make devotees dance to their acoustic tunes. Almost instantly the drummers strap their "dhak" around their shoulders and hit it with the sticks, people gather and start swaying, swinging, and clapping to the booming yet soothing music. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife's Throat In Broad Daylight Minutes After Leaving Naya Nagar...

Mira Road Murder: Husband Slits Wife's Throat In Broad Daylight Minutes After Leaving Naya Nagar...

Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More...

Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More...

Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of...

Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of...

Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned...

Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar & NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Workers Clash In Mumbra Over Taking Credit...

Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar & NCP Sharad Pawar Faction Workers Clash In Mumbra Over Taking Credit...