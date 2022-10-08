Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police launch campaign to curb cyber crime

Mira Bhayndar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have launched a unique "I am a Cyber-Saviour" campaign aimed at spreading awareness among the citizens for the prevention of cyber-crime.

For this purpose, the cyber cell unit of MBVV police has roped in victims and complainants who were duped by cyber crooks to click photos at the "I am a Cyber-Saviour" selfie point frame installed at the office of the cyber-crime cell and upload them on social media platforms.

The colourful selfie-point frame carries important information, quotes, messages, do’s and don'ts to help the citizens and netizens stay aware and to remain vigilant and safe from the evil designs of cyber-fraudsters.

The selfie-point was unveiled at an interactive session held by the cybercrime cell to mark the completion of the second year of the MBVV police commissionerate on Friday.

Around 40 complainants took part in the interactive session in which Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amol Mandwe guided the participants about the safe use of social media, the methodology used by cyber criminals and important tips to prevent becoming victims of online financial.

The ACP also issued an advisory related to SIM swap fraud as cyber crooks will attempt to misuse the recent rollout of 5G services by fraudulently obtaining information from customers under the guise of upgrading SIM cards.

The MBVV cyber cell has managed to recover and return more than Rs.58 lakh from January 1, to September 30, 2022 to victims of cyber-fraud by swiftly reversing transactions by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provides recharge and payment solutions.

In light of increasing online fraud cases across the country, the police have appealed to people to be extremely cautious before entering into financial transactions with strangers or such dubious and unverified sites or applications. People can call the cybercrime cell at 1930 in the case of online fraud.