Mira Bhayandar: Two auto-rickshaws found with same number plates, drivers held

Actors playing double roles are quite famous in Bollywood flicks. But how about two “Judwa” auto-rickshaws brazenly plying on the roads of the same city? The traffic control department of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate registered an offence against two people for illegally plying passengers in an auto whose number plate is the same as another vehicle, which is also listed as an auto-rickshaw in the RTO records.

The matter came to light when traffic officer PSI Vinod Jadhav and police constable Raju Gaikwad during their routine traffic management and documents checking drive intercepted an auto-rickshaw in Nallasopara on Thursday.

The driver was found to be plying the auto-rickshaw sans driving license and any documents. When the traffic department started investigating, they came across another auto-rickshaw with the same number plate.

“After confirmation that these are two different vehicles with the same number plate, we filed an offence at the Tulinj police station in Nallasopara against two people,” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Shekhar Dombe.

The duo who have been identified as Laxman Sukhdev Haatekar alias Nana and Dinanath Ramashankar Yadav, both residents of Nallasopara, have been arrested and booked under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The auto-rickshaw which was found to be ferrying passengers with the dummy number plate has been impounded. Officials from the Tulinj police are conducting further investigations into the case.