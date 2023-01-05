e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Trader loses ₹1L in credit card reward point fraud

Mira Bhayandar: Trader loses ₹1L in credit card reward point fraud

Notably, the amount was deducted from his credit card without him sharing one-time-password's (OTP) with anyone.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Trader loses ₹1L in credit card reward point fraud | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Mira Bhayandar: Cyber criminals duped a 56-year-old cloth trader from Bhayandar of more than Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of redeeming reward points earned on the usage of the credit card of a well-known private sector bank.

Notably, the amount was deducted from his credit card without him sharing one-time-password's (OTP) with anyone.

Offence registered under IPC & IT act

In the FIR registered at the Bhayandar police station, the complainant has stated that he received a call from an unknown person who offered help in redeeming reward points and sent a link for the process. He shared his card and mail ID details on the website after clicking the link, the police said. Minutes later, Rs 86,487 and Rs19,751 was fraudulently transferred to a branch of another bank located in Haryana. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered against the unknown callers.    

Read Also
Mumbai: 3,668 cyber crime cases in city till September 2022; more than 1,000 account for online,...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Court denies home food to Kochhars, Dhoot in jail

Mumbai: Court denies home food to Kochhars, Dhoot in jail

Elgar Parishad case: HC notice to NIA on Varavara Rao plea to travel for cataract surgeries

Elgar Parishad case: HC notice to NIA on Varavara Rao plea to travel for cataract surgeries

Maharashtra: Notification modifying cluster redevelopment policy leads to tension between Eknath...

Maharashtra: Notification modifying cluster redevelopment policy leads to tension between Eknath...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident loses ₹14 lakh in online work fraud

Navi Mumbai: Panvel resident loses ₹14 lakh in online work fraud

Mumbai: BMC develops a device that can send alerts when somebody tries to open the manhole

Mumbai: BMC develops a device that can send alerts when somebody tries to open the manhole