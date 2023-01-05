Mira Bhayandar: Trader loses ₹1L in credit card reward point fraud | Photo: Representative Image

Mira Bhayandar: Cyber criminals duped a 56-year-old cloth trader from Bhayandar of more than Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of redeeming reward points earned on the usage of the credit card of a well-known private sector bank.

Notably, the amount was deducted from his credit card without him sharing one-time-password's (OTP) with anyone.

Offence registered under IPC & IT act

In the FIR registered at the Bhayandar police station, the complainant has stated that he received a call from an unknown person who offered help in redeeming reward points and sent a link for the process. He shared his card and mail ID details on the website after clicking the link, the police said. Minutes later, Rs 86,487 and Rs19,751 was fraudulently transferred to a branch of another bank located in Haryana. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered against the unknown callers.