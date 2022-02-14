Mira-Bhayandar: Toxic air from Uttan dumping ground playing havoc with public health

Due to the recent fire incident at Uttan Dumping Ground at Bhayandar West in Thane District, there is peculiar chemical foul smell emanating from the dumping ground, alleged the locals of Dongr, Tarodi, Chowk, Palli Villages who are now shutting doors and windows of their houses to prevent foul smell from entering their houses.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of NGO Watchdog Foundation, said, “These villages being in close proximity of the dumping ground have to bear the brunt of polluted air. The stench is getting stronger with each passing day making people suffer immensely. Many of the locals have complaint about discomfort due to constant exposure to foul smell. The locals are being denied basis amenity which is the right to breath clean air. The polluted air poses a great threat to humans and animals.”

“I have mailed the commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, and it has been forwarded by him to the concerned officials. We therefore demand that concerned authorities that they should immediately tackle this public nuisance on war footing,” added Pimenta.

“We apprehend that toxic gases such as dioxins, furans, mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls might be released into the atmosphere, which pollutes air emanating foul smell,” added Pimenta.

A local resident, Ranita Gonsalves, said, “I am the resident of Talaoli Dongri, we people of more than 3 villages near the dumping ground have been suffering because of it and its getting so difficult to breathe as we have to keep our windows and door closed, but it doesn’t help as the ill effects are worsened for people who have developed respiratory problem.”

“Every home in the near by villages have a story to tell about this dumb yard and it’s ill effects. I am a mother of two and we face a lot of problems, the kids are also having stomach issues. Moreover it’s embarrassing to invite someone home as every evening while the sun sets the stink gets stronger,” Gonsalves added.

Speaking about the recent fire at the garbage dump, Gonsalves said, “Few days a go there was a fire at the dump yard and in order to extinguish the fire they used certain chemicals and the whole village area, roads and fields were covered with smoke. The smoke smell was so bad the we were coughing and also caused headache and uneasiness. People in this village are not aware of the seriousness of this situation but as I understand I can relate it to Bhopal gas tragedy in which their generations still suffer for it. And this dump yard is slowing killing as people are inhaling toxic air.”

“It makes me sad to see this beautiful place surrounded with fields and trees and homes is now a smelly home for us,” added Gonsalves.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:25 PM IST