Mira Bhayandar: Three mobile snatchers held; 14 phones and two bikes worth Rs. 3.15 lakh seized

The crime branch unit- (Zone II) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police claim to have busted a notorious gang which was involved in mobile snatching from pockets of auto-rickshaw commuters and bikers riding on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

The police have recovered 14 mobile phones and seized two bikes worth Rs. 3.15 lakh which were used in the crime. Alarmed by the sudden rise in mobile snatching cases in the region, the crime branch team led by Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranawre under the supervision of DCP (crime) Dr. Mahesh Patil, started investigations and activated their informer network in and around the region.

Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed Mohd. Shaikh (21), Uzair Ansari (21) and Shakib Abdul Rehman Choudhary (19)- all residents of Bhiwandi.

Investigations revealed their involvement in 13 similar cases in Valiv and Pelhar area. The accused would ride parallel to the motorcyclist for a while before snatching their phone and speeding away. A case under section 392 has been registered against the trio who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 06:47 PM IST