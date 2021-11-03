Mira Bhayandar: This Diwali, MBMC spreads social messages with rangoli designs; see pics

In a unique initiative, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) led by commissioner Dilip Dhole has embarked on a mission to spruce up the twin-city by creating colourful rangolis tagged with attractive slogans to promote social awareness messages.

As of now 75 spots at strategic locations including traffic islands, chowks, memorials, schools, municipal offices have been decorated. Topped with lighted diyas (earthen lamps) the educative rangolis spread social messages mainly in context to the importance of cleanliness, segregating dry/wet garbage, preserving greenery and also highlighting the need of adhering to eco-friendly measures and following Covid appropriate behavior.

“The results are amazing and beyond expectations, as not only elected representatives, members of social organisations, teaching staff and students, people from all walks of life joined the civic administration in this endeavor. While rangoli designs have sent the right message, it will be ensured that cleanliness drives are not limited during the festive season but are observed all year long,” said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

Weeks ahead of the festival of lights, personnel from the sanitation department launched special cleanliness drives following which the concept of drawing colouful rangolis was implemented.

Check pictures below:

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:03 PM IST