Mira Bhayandar: Sonography unit in MBMC’s own hospital closed due to non-renewal of registration

In yet another classic example exposing the glaring negligence and insensitivity shown by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) towards healthcare facilities, its own hospital in Mira Road presents a grim picture of the deteriorating shape of diagnostic facilities.

In a startling revelation, medical officer Dr Gaytri Jadhav ordered closure of the lone sonography unit at the MBMC run-Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi hospital in Mira Road for non-renewal for a period of over four months.

During inspection, Dr Gaytri Jadhav found that the registration of the sonography center had expired on 10 June, 2020, following which a closure notice was issued to the medical superintendent (MS) who remained unavailable for her comments.

“Yes, I have taken action for violation of Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act (PCPNDT Act),” confirmed Dr Jadhav.

It was observed that despite surpassing the expiry date, the center had conducted about 1,630 ultrasound sonography tests (USG) from 11 June till 20 October.

“It’s true that the centre has been closed due to non-renewal. However, directions have been given to the MS to immediately complete the renewal process. As a stop-gap arrangement we have requested the on-call radiologist to conduct tests at their centres at government prescribed rates,” confirmed MBMC’s chief medical officer Dr. Pramod Padwal.

When contacted, deputy civic chief Sambhaji Waghmare said, “Process was on to issue a show-cause notice to concerned medicos.”

Around 25 to 30 patients availed the sonography facility on a daily basis. While the tests are done free for expecting mothers, others were charged a nominal fee of Rs 100 per test at the civic facility. But, thanks to civic apathy, patients visiting the civic hospital are now forced to get Sonography tests done from private diagnostic centres by paying exorbitant charges.