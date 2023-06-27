 Mira-Bhayandar: Engineers Mysteriously Withdraw Complaint After Getting Slapped By Legislator Geeta Jain
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Engineers Mysteriously Withdraw Complaint After Getting Slapped By Legislator Geeta Jain

Mira-Bhayandar: Engineers Mysteriously Withdraw Complaint After Getting Slapped By Legislator Geeta Jain

Both junior engineers Patil and Soni have now distanced themselves from the incident by stating that their mental condition was not proper when they sought action against the legislator.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

In a sensational twist to the “Slap-Gate” case involving legislator Geeta Jain, both the junior engineers have mysteriously withdrawn their complaint by writing an application to the senior police inspector of the Kashimira police station on Tuesday.

Jain had slapped junior engineer Shubham Patil in the PenkarPada area of Kashimira on June 20 as he allegedly laughed while being reprimanded for demolishing a residential tenement in violation of a government resolution (GR) which restricts such action during the monsoons. Jain had also accused them of being hand-in-glove with a private builder who owned a plot near the tenement.  On June 21, junior engineers Patil and his colleague Sanjay Soni - who was also present when Jain slapped Patil - hired on a contractual basis in ward number six, had written a letter to the police seeking action against the legislator. 

Shubham Patil and Sanjay Soni both withdraw their complaints

However, both have now distanced themselves from the incident by stating that their mental condition was not proper when they sought action against the legislator. While requesting withdrawal of their complaint, they also maintained that they were not under any political pressure and were withdrawing the complaint on their own will. Meanwhile, in a cosmetic damage control move, the MBMC has shunted out assistant civic chief Sachin Bachhav who headed ward number six. Bachav was not available for comment.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar Slap-gate: MBMC Junior Engineers Seek Action Against MLA Geeta Jain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Issuing Death threat To Sharad Pawar Granted Bail

Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Issuing Death threat To Sharad Pawar Granted Bail

Thane: Tragic Electric Shock Incident Claims Lives Of Two Cousins In Badlapur Farmhouse

Thane: Tragic Electric Shock Incident Claims Lives Of Two Cousins In Badlapur Farmhouse

Mira-Bhayandar: Engineers Mysteriously Withdraw Complaint After Getting Slapped By Legislator Geeta...

Mira-Bhayandar: Engineers Mysteriously Withdraw Complaint After Getting Slapped By Legislator Geeta...

On Camera: Bhim Shakti Workers Attack Maha Karni Sena Chief; Rain Slaps And Punches For...

On Camera: Bhim Shakti Workers Attack Maha Karni Sena Chief; Rain Slaps And Punches For...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Minister Deepak Kesarkar Visits Disaster Management Dept To Review...

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Minister Deepak Kesarkar Visits Disaster Management Dept To Review...