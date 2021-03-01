Mira Bhayandar: Situation intensifies in twin-city as COVID-19 cases jump to 607

The sudden surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections, coupled by comparatively lower recoveries, the active cases in the twin-city has now jumped to 607. While just 112 cases were reported from 14 to 19 February, 394 people have tested positive in the last week of February, intensifying worries for citizens and the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).
42 more people tested positive on a single day on Sunday. The steady decline in the number of fresh detections supported by healthy recovery rate cases had ensured that the number of active cases oscillated from 300 to 325 and occasionally dipping below 300 in the past couple of months. With the latest additions the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 27,101.
However, due to sudden surge in new cases and low recoveries, the number of active cases had jumped to 607 till Sunday night. 25,690 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from various private and public health care facilities in the twin city. The total death count stands at 804. The civic administration has appealed to people to follow the SMS protocols by regular santisation, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the pandemic spread in control.